Heading To Lonavala This Weekend? Bookmark These Vacay Homes

If you have had Bali on your checklist for a while, you can now tick it off without spending a fortune by visiting The Tempting Meadows resort, which is spread across seven acres and has amazing amenities like a football turf and a private pool.

Situated in Aundholi, about 94.5 kilometres away from Mumbai, it’s an easy two-and-a-half-hour drive. You can experience Bali in India by living in these six luxuriously built bedrooms with authentic Balinese touch. The resort is situated in the valley of Pawana and has a gorgeous view from the room.

Though smoking is strictly prohibited in the rooms, they have a separate smoking area. With the kind of amenities and feels, we suggest this place for squad reunions and huge get-togethers.