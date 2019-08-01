There's nothing like heading out on a break to good old Lonavala. It’s fuss-free, accessible and enjoyable. What we absolutely love is the fact that we can head to Lonavala to enjoy a budget getaway or a luxurious stay. Whatever be your mood, there is a resort for everyone at Lonavala which have popped up over the last few decades. Here’s a list of our favourites.
Heading To Lonavala This Weekend? Bookmark These Vacay Homes
Valencia Villa
Luxury on your mind? Check in to this grand villa which comes with 4 bedrooms and tastefully designed interiors. They even have a mini-library and well-manicured lawns for you to unwind at. Up for cooking some late night maggi or easy-to-eat food? They have a well-equipped kitchen where you can cook your meals even. Considering it’s pretty spacious, this villa is ideal for large groups and families.
Villa San Lawrenz
This beautiful Spanish architecture-styled villa makes for a comfortable getaway from the hustle bustle of the big town. Green lawns, TT tables, a multi-cuisine restaurant and a swimming pool ensure that you’re well entertained on your break. And thanks to the location of this property, guests can enjoy close proximity to the lake and market. Lazy to head out for some breakfast? Well, they’ll ensure you begin your day with a wholesome breakfast right in your bedroom.
Rhythm Lonavala: All Suite Resort
A divine nature-themed restaurant, this villa aims to provide an enchanting experience which connects the guests with the sacred natural world. From a spa treatment for a stress buster to an art corridor with the finest paintings – this 5-star resort is a go-to for a major de-stress. They’re also happy to organise for a hot air balloon ride for special occasions.
#LBBTip - We hear that their bakery sells some super delicious munchies, so do not forget to get back a pack of cookies on your way back!
Krisna - All Suite Stay
Located in the Sahyadri ranges of Maharashtra, this 130-year-old property is a hidden gem that takes you back to an era when there were no mobile phones, no technology, and no hustle, thus, making it perfect for a quiet, relaxing break. The property is ideal for those with their furry friends, as it’s pet-friendly and provides free beds for pets. Their in-house veg restaurant is great, they have a swimming pool and the hammocks in the garden will make sure you focus only on the fine art of relaxation.
#LBBTip - Yoga sessions are conducted in the morning for everyone who is interested.
Fariyas Hotels & Resort
This resort is ideal for those looking for a fine ‘wine and dine’ experience in Lonavala. They have fancy multi-cuisine all day dining restaurants – Fusion (serving Indian and Oriental cuisine) and The Coffee Shop. They have a swanky bar as well called the Tavern within the property premises. The best part? To ensure a perfect dining experience, their restaurants overlook the lush green gardens and a picturesque valley.
Upper Deck Resort
If you’re looking for a property with a splendid view, this one’s for you. Located 2,500 ft above sea level and nestled on the highest peak of Lonavala, this resort undoubtedly offers great views of reservoirs and gigantic mountains.
Guests can enjoy walks and trails, and even hikes to nearby forts or simply go boating. The property boasts of a swimming pool and an open-air jacuzzi, a spa, health club, children’s play area, and a fully functional restaurant and bar (with happy hours!)
Misty Meadows
This resort is for those who’ve been craving to fly away to Bali, but haven’t found the time to. A 4-star resort in Lonavala, the property is spread across 7 acres and comes with a pool and football turf. Soothing music and charming aromas, you must check out their stress-free spa and healing treatments. From beauty treatments to Ayurveda massages and from Swedish massage therapy to beauty therapy – their spa and salon are sure to give you a holistic relaxation experience.
Tempting Meadows
If you have had Bali on your checklist for a while, you can now tick it off without spending a fortune by visiting The Tempting Meadows resort, which is spread across seven acres and has amazing amenities like a football turf and a private pool.
Situated in Aundholi, about 94.5 kilometres away from Mumbai, it’s an easy two-and-a-half-hour drive. You can experience Bali in India by living in these six luxuriously built bedrooms with authentic Balinese touch. The resort is situated in the valley of Pawana and has a gorgeous view from the room.
Though smoking is strictly prohibited in the rooms, they have a separate smoking area. With the kind of amenities and feels, we suggest this place for squad reunions and huge get-togethers.
Treasure Island Resort
Treasure Island Resort in Lonavala is famous locally for conducting wedding ceremonies, but it's also a great place to head to if you want to escape the city for a short holiday.
The resort has spacious lawns, and even is a great place to plan a corporate event or even a training camp, just close to the city, yet giving you that private hill station feeling.
In case you're thinking of a wedding, birthday or any other celebration venue option, there are enough to get you going. There's a lawn area right next to the pool that can accommodate around 2,000 people easily. There's another area called Lagoon Lawns that gives you the best backdrop you could ask for - a view of the hills.
Machan
The Machan, located two and a half hours away from Mumbai, is an eco-resort which offers a range of unique tree-houses situated up to 40 feet above the forest canopy, allowing for great views and cool weather.
Fun fact: it's one of the 25 biological hotspots in the world.
What we love about this resort is the ‘up in the air’ vibe of staying here. The tree houses are secluded and beautifully done-up with hardwood floors and large windows which allow for the fog to literally enter our room. The view is greenery as far as the eye can see, with not a man made structure in sight. Heritage, Canopy, Forest, Jungle Sunset and Cabin are their tree house options.
