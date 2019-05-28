The Tungnath Chandrashila Trek Is An Amazing Experience

To one of the most adventurous trips to date. Went to Chopta for the Tungnath Chandrashila trek. On our arrival, the environment was pleasant. But, as the day passed it started snowing and by dark, it started snowing heavily. When we woke up the next day, the only colour visible was white, snow everywhere, as far as our eyes could see. We realised it won’t be possible to do the trek but the sight at the campsite and nearby was breathtaking on its own. Enjoyed the whole day playing with snow, making a snowman and walked down the mountain in 3-4 ft of snow on the road just to see the condition of the road and to experience what it felt like, walking in such heavy snowfall. We managed to survive below -15-degree Celsius temperatures after being stuck at one place for 3days. And I cannot even begin to fathom how the soldiers of our country manage to serve our nation at such temperatures, and at times the climatic conditions are even worse. The only thing that we had to take care of was ourselves and that too we knew we were going to get food, had proper shelters and just enough layers to keep ourselves warm, but for them, the nation comes first and they do a splendid job of protecting it.