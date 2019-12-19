This Coorg Resort Has A Private Natural Waterfall And It's Magical

Ayatana, nestled in Coorg is the place you need to be, if you are looking for stress-free, pampered holiday. The resort sits in the arms of mother nature. It’s almost like the hills and the mist hugs the property. Spread over 100 acres of lush greenery, it comes with a natural waterfall - the only one in the country, infinity pool, and nothing but wildlife. Ayatana feels like an enchanted forest where birds sing, colourful butterflies flutter around, trees whisper lullabies and wind raptures.

Every nook and corner of Ayatana feels like a postcard moment. Book your stay at one of 52 luxury cabins and cottages that comes with a stunning view of the entire valley. For a morning swim, you can head over to the infinity pool and soak in the sun and serenity.

Ayatana has two restaurants across the property serving local and global cuisines, so sit back, relax and enjoy a divine gastronomical journey. There are also gaming areas and outdoor activities at the resort that you can enjoy. Spend your evening bird watching and walking through the valley as Ayatana is built to accommodate nature without disturbing the valley, or the wildlife.

Most importantly, Ayatana is a sanctuary. A place to escape and find zen.