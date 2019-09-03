Step It Up: Here's Why You Should Become An Asiatic Library Member

If you’re a bibliophile, then the collection at the Asiatic Society of Mumbai’s library is just what you need to stimulate your brain cells. Go there to find treasures of books and periodicals, ancient manuscripts, painted folios, coins, artefacts, maps and prints. Unlike any other library in Mumbai, this one is home to so many classics making it a book-lovers ultimate dream come true.

You can find the original Italian manuscript of Dante’s Divine Comedy, a 16th-century Sanskrit manuscript of Aranyaka Parvan from the Mahabharata (with its illustrations rated as a crucial discovery for the study of pre-Mughal miniature painting), History Of India by John Marshman published in 1842, History Of Military Transactions Of The British Nation In Hindustan by Robert Orme published in 1775 and a lot more. They also have classics such as Remembrance Of Things Past by Marcel Proust, Entry From Backside Only by Binoo K John, and more. All you need to do to access this library is take the membership, grab your book and spend hours reading these magnificent pieces of work.

If this insane collection wants to make you become a member already, here's how you can go about it.



So, if you love books, are a postgraduate or research student, then it truly doesn’t get better than this. Become a member of the city’s oldest library and enjoy scuffing through old and new books that may be hard to find elsewhere.



Membership Fees: INR 1,500 for the year; INR 15,000 for life. (You can purchase the membership form from their office for INR 5)

