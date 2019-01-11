Craving For Delicious Pizzas? Look No Further

Bhook lagi? Mojo Mangao! This is literally the chant at my residence. Everyone in my house devours pizzas & yes we simply love Mojo Pizzas for the simple fact that there is a lot of variety offered in terms of the pizza base, topping & cheese. Also, the portion size is sufficient for 2-3 people. The thin crust cheese burst is our favourite base as its baked to perfection. We usually order the Crowded House as its loaded with vegetables & melted cheese which we finish in a matter of few minutes. The delivery is always on time & the pricing is affordable. Mojo Pizza is one of my top favourites from various brands of pizzas available in Mumbai. The pricing is reasonable as the quality is exceptionally good. One can actually customise their pizza according to one's taste & preference. An ideal food to order when there is a party or those times when you are in no mood to cook. They also have an interesting side & dessert menu to choose from. If you crave pizza, order Mojo! The dough of the pizzas made at Mojo is always fresh which makes them uber soft & spongy to bite into. They also use a generous amount of cheese & the toppings are also in good quantity.T he garlic bread served with mayonnaise is my favourite which I always order.