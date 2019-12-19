Drop By This Dessert Cafe To Have The Famous Korean Ice Cream In Town

Bingsu is famous Korean ice cream. This amazing dessert is available now in Mumbai at lce frost dessert cafe. Bingsu is simply ice shavings with some condensed milk, fruit syrup and topped with fresh fruits. We tried Watermelon Bingsu the most amazing amongst all the flavour. It had the freshness of watermelon, the sweetness of the ice cream with those ice shavings. This dish is highly recommended. We even tried the brownie bingsu, thought of giving this dessert a twist with some brownies. Even this flavour stood up. Chocolate syrup on the ice shaving with brownie ice-cream and small pieces of brownie surrounding it. You need to eat all together, as in the fruit, ice cream, and ice shavings, then you can really enjoy it. Apart from this they also serve Bobo fizz, Milkshake, and my favorite bubble tea. If you want some savories they even have some varieties of fries. P.S. You don't need summers to try this amazing dessert.