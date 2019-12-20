Bookmark This: Go Glamping At This Mini Goan Homestay Near Alibaug

Bohemyan Blue is a labour of love, and every inch of it is tastefully dolled up. Palmed with trees all around, you'll feel like you've been teleported to the chilled out shacks on the beaches of Goa. On reaching, we were welcomed with a much-needed lemon and mint sherbet with chia seeds, in the scorching heat. The very humble hosts, Alberto and Sunanda, gave us a tour of the entire property, that comprises a cafe, a shop, ten rustic tents with lavish four-poster beds, and an attached open-sky shower washroom.

Every tent has its own balcony with a laid-back chair and the door of the tent has two Persian lamps hung on each side. Considering how hot Alibaug is (mostly throughout the year) each tent is air-conditioned, and also has a cooler. There's a four-people tent for INR 2,400 and a Queen Deluxe Tent from INR 5,300 onward (with complimentary breakfast) The latter is also known as the Love Nest.

There's nothing to not be impressed about when you walk through cobbled paths laden with bougainvilleas at Bohemyan Blue. You'll see these pink and white flowers everywhere, even on every table of the cafe. They've built a pool that runs entirely on solar energy, and there are sun-lounger chairs by the pool for you to comfortably sit on and enjoy a good post-swim tan. If you're in the mood for some reading, lie down on a hammock, maybe!

Coming to food, we'd say that they're slightly on the expensive side, but their herbs, veggies, and fruits are all organically grown in a 20-acre farm, and are prepared with minimum oil. So we aren't really complaining. The menu is an amalgamation of Indian, Lebanese and Thai. And what you should definitely call for, is their charcoal grilled pan-fried chicken, the Thai curry, the Surmai fry, and the exceptional prawn curry with rice.

The staff has Pooja and Sharmila to take care of everything and they do their job well. Enjoy your supper at the cafe, with the sweet sound of windchimes to accompany you. And after you're done with your meal, you can buy a kurta or two from their in-house shop that houses naturally dyed 100% cotton textiles. You'll find home decor items, apparels and bags, all under the same roof.

Bohemyan Blue can arrange for a barbecue night for you, along with a spa and aromatherapy facility. And Alberto is always a call away, in case you want to know about shops near the property that provide bikes, and cycles on rent. So without wasting any time, book yourself a rustic tent, and soak in some wilderness while you can.

P.S- Don't forget to play fetch with Sambaa!