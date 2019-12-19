Sun, Sand And Satisfaction: This Alibaug Homestay Has It All

Basera Villa by Vista Rooms in Alibaug is a gorgeous 7 BHK property spread over 3 acres of land, and offers luxury at its best. The rooms are spacious and tastefully decorated, with four-poster beds, intricate wall art and a varied collection of artefacts. The best bit about it is that despite being in a town that is famous for its beaches, you can chill at the in-house pool or get yourself pampered in the hot tub!

What's more, the villa is equipped with a fully-functional kitchen, in case you decide to channel your inner chef. All of this, for INR 17,000 a night, and the villa can accomodate 16 (or more) people. That's damn reasonable if you split the expense, right? So we'd suggest don't waste any more time and book yourself some luxury.