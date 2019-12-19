With pollution in full swing in the city, it's only logical that you'd want to get away from the mindlessness. Here's where we jump in to help, 'cause folks, 'tis always the season!
Sun, Sand And Satisfaction: This Alibaug Homestay Has It All
With pollution in full swing in the city, it's only logical that you'd want to get away from the mindlessness. Here's where we jump in to help, 'cause folks, 'tis always the season!
What Makes It Awesome
Basera Villa by Vista Rooms in Alibaug is a gorgeous 7 BHK property spread over 3 acres of land, and offers luxury at its best. The rooms are spacious and tastefully decorated, with four-poster beds, intricate wall art and a varied collection of artefacts. The best bit about it is that despite being in a town that is famous for its beaches, you can chill at the in-house pool or get yourself pampered in the hot tub!
What's more, the villa is equipped with a fully-functional kitchen, in case you decide to channel your inner chef. All of this, for INR 17,000 a night, and the villa can accomodate 16 (or more) people. That's damn reasonable if you split the expense, right? So we'd suggest don't waste any more time and book yourself some luxury.
Pro-Tip
You have the option of driving down, as free parking is provided to you at this homestay. In case you're in the mood to order food, meals can be arranged for at an additional cost.
