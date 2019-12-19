Drop By This Bollywood Themed Cafe For Delicious Food When In Lonavla

Looking for a cool and happening place for delicious food in Lonavala then head to Interval right away. The interiors this place is so well made, following the theme of Bollywood movies this place is very attractive. The walls are painted with famous Bollywood movies and their quotes. In short, It is a paradise for Bollywood lovers. Coming to the food, It's delicious! For starters we had the cream of mushroom soup it was so well prepared and tasty. The Manchow soup was great as well, it was flavourful, spicy and appetizing. Coming to the main course, palak paneer was very creamy, tasty and the paneer quantity was really good. We also ordered Alfredo pasta. It came with two pieces lightly toasted with organic seasoning, the pasta was toothsome and so cheesy. Loved it. Moreover, the service was really quick and the staff was quite polite and friendly. Overall, the place is distinctive, quirky and eye-catching and the food is amazing. A worthy place to go if in Lonavla!