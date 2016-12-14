Five Books (That Aren't Shantaram} That Every Mumbai-Lover Must Read

Jerry Pinto, the author who in his novel Em and The Big Hoom, rattled the bars which constrained the topic of mental illness has also done a translation of the autobiographical work by theatre personality and Marathi actor Vandana Mishra.

While this translation does take you to a Bombay which belongs to the past, with the story largely based in Girgaon in the ’70’s, it is never a Bombay that you won’t recognise.

We also can’t wait to get our hands on Jerry Pinto’s upcoming thriller, Murder in Mahim, which is going to be published by Speaking Tiger in January.

With inputs by Virat Chandhok, co-owner of bookshop Wayword & Wise, Fort.