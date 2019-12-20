Board Games, Yum Food & Playstation: Boofiya Is Where You Can Chill Post Work!

Boofiya- a small outlet is a nicely designed cafeteria. This cafe has several board games and guesses what? They have PlayStation too and they allow you to play it for an hour on certain bill maybe. This cafe has a very nice vibe and a very comfy place. Food - Pink sauce pasta - it came with a good quantity and was very tasty Jailhouse rock burger - super yummy. Poppy Pops - the best dish I had here was this is amazing stuff for all the cheese, veggies and spice lovers. White Walker Ale - a subtle drink that has a nice theme of Game of Thrones. Panto - a wow drink which will make your day! Service - Food was being served on proper time and very nice. The staff here is very co-operative. Thanks to Mr Harshal who guided us so well with our orders and he is one of the best staff a cafe could have. Thank you Boofiya for making our lunch the best with games and your food. Service - The staff here is very very polite and co-operative in this cafe. The order is served on proper time here. Go to the cafe and enjoy games and food with your friends and family.