Brekkie Goals: Here's Where To Eat In Colaba

Wondering where to head to breakfast in Colaba? This list will help you plan out that breakfast date you've been dreaming of! 

Café Mondegar

For a fulfilling breakfast of baked beans, eggs, toast and sausages, head to this popular café and bar for a fun breakfast date. They even have sandwiches and burgers if you’re up for a mini-meal. They have a great selection of juices to go along with your breakfast, and if you're heading for a weekend brunch, they've got beer on tap to start your Sunday with a pint.

Go for -  A fulfilling English breakfast. Also watch out for their breakfast specials. 

Cost- 300 INR onwards 

Cafes



Metro House, 5-A, Near Regal Cinema, SBS Road, Colaba, Mumbai

Olympia Coffee House

For a quick breakfast with no added frills, a stop at Olympia Coffee House comes highly recommended Colaba regulars. Order a plate of omelette - toast and chai, or even some kheema pav and irani chai, and settle in at this century-old restaurant for a soul-comforting meal. 

Go for - kheema pav and chai 

Cost -  100 INR onwards 

Casual Dining



Rahim Mansion 1, Scindia Society, SBS Marg, Colaba, Mumbai

Theobroma

Popular as a dessert destination, Theobroma also serves some of the best breakfasts in town. Visit for a breakfast made of comfort foods - sandwiches, quiches, croissants, the works! This is where you can also have cake for breakfast if you're feeling particularly indulgent. 

Go for – croissants, quiches, sandwiches, pancakes, eggs

Cost - 200 INR onwards 

Bakeries



24, Cusrow Baug, SB Road, Colaba, Mumbai

Le 15 Café

This cute café in Colaba is a popular favourite. Packed at any given point of the day, this café is a beautiful space to relax at before moving on to join the hustle of the city life. A coffee and a croissant make for a quick breakfast on days you’re rushing for work, and if you’ve got time on your hands, relax and dig into soul comforting egg , toast, coffee….and even cake!

Go for - egg dishes

Cost - 300 onwards


Cafes



Lansdowne House Building, Shop 18, Near Regal Cinema, Colaba, Mumbai

Kailash Parbat

This restaurant in Colaba serves some of the best vegetarian fare in the neighbourhood! You’ll see a crowd here early in the morning too, digging into Indian comfort food and sipping on hot cups of chai. 

Go for - Sindhi breakfast (dal pakwan) and street food 

Cost - 125 INR  onwards 

Casual Dining



Narayan Building, Shop 5-8, 1st Pasta Lane, Colaba, Mumbai

Café Basilico

The rustic-chic ambiance here sets the mood for a a relaxed breakfast date, and if you’re a in Colaba, you need to visit this restaurant for breakfast at least once! Café Basilico comes highly recommended for a breakfast date. 

Go for - Eggs Shakshouka and other egg preparations. They have a great selection of baked goods and desserts as well.

Cost – 230 INR onwards for the breakfast dishes

Casual Dining



Sentinel House, Ground Floor, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba, Mumbai

Cafe Churchill

This tiny place is a hidden gem that regulars swear by. Head over to enjoy a simple, relaxed and soul-satisfying breakfast. Since it opens by 11am, you can drop in here for a quick bite on a weekend, or even have a breakfast meeting here.

Go for - different egg dishes and their continental fare

Cost- 300 INR onwards


Cafes



East West Court Building, 103-B, Opp. Cusrow Baug, SBS Road, Colaba, Mumbai

