Brekkie Goals: Here's Where To Eat In Colaba

For a fulfilling breakfast of baked beans, eggs, toast and sausages, head to this popular café and bar for a fun breakfast date. They even have sandwiches and burgers if you’re up for a mini-meal. They have a great selection of juices to go along with your breakfast, and if you're heading for a weekend brunch, they've got beer on tap to start your Sunday with a pint.

Go for - A fulfilling English breakfast. Also watch out for their breakfast specials.

Cost- 300 INR onwards