From Breakfast To Dinner, This Place Has Everything On The Menu

Cafe Aromas is one of the best places to hang out at. Be it work, parties or just casual dining you can find everything here. It starts from 8 am and delivers till 3 am. Since it starts so early you can have breakfast there. It is very trendy. It always has something new on the menu which is always worth trying. So we tried the Grilled chicken sandwich, roasted chicken burger, chicken lasagna, butter chicken pizza and paneer tikka pizza and cheese garlic bread and Greek salad. So here's the rating. Grilled chicken sandwich ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Roasted chicken burger ⭐⭐⭐ Chicken Lasagna ⭐⭐⭐ Butter chicken pizza ⭐⭐ Paneer tikka pizza ⭐ Cheese garlic bread ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Greek salad ⭐⭐⭐ Well, we also tried desserts like kit kat pastry, sizzling brownie and tiramisu. Kit kat pastry ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Sizzling brownie ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Tiramisu ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Well, this place is always full on weekends and during the festive season, so it is better to reserve tables beforehand. I hope this helps and do try it. Of course, it depends on what you eat and how much you eat. I visited this place with my family.