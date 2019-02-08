From Breakfast To Dinner, This Place Has Everything On The Menu

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Aromas Cafe

Powai, Mumbai
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ventura Building, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 5 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Cafe Aromas is one of the best places to hang out at. Be it work, parties or just casual dining you can find everything here. It starts from 8 am and delivers till 3 am. Since it starts so early you can have breakfast there. It is very trendy. It always has something new on the menu which is always worth trying. So we tried the Grilled chicken sandwich, roasted chicken burger, chicken lasagna, butter chicken pizza and paneer tikka pizza and cheese garlic bread and Greek salad. So here's the rating. Grilled chicken sandwich ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Roasted chicken burger ⭐⭐⭐ Chicken Lasagna ⭐⭐⭐ Butter chicken pizza ⭐⭐ Paneer tikka pizza ⭐ Cheese garlic bread ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Greek salad ⭐⭐⭐ Well, we also tried desserts like kit kat pastry, sizzling brownie and tiramisu. Kit kat pastry ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Sizzling brownie ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Tiramisu ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Well, this place is always full on weekends and during the festive season, so it is better to reserve tables beforehand. I hope this helps and do try it. Of course, it depends on what you eat and how much you eat. I visited this place with my family.

What Could Be Better?

I think some the dishes are slightly overpriced.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1000 - ₹3000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2

Link Plaza Commercial Complex, 13 & 14,Bhau Tatoba Toraskar Marg, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe

Vile Parle West, Mumbai
4.1

Gazebo House, Below Country Club Fitness, Gulmohar Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4

Mamta Building, Ground Floor, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe

Thane Area, Thane
4.2

The Walk, Shop 4, Hiranandani Estate Road, Thane West, Maharashtra

image-map-default

aromas cafe

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
3.9

Central Mall, 3rd Floor, Next to Home Center, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default
Cafes

Aromas Cafe

Powai, Mumbai
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ventura Building, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 5 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2

Link Plaza Commercial Complex, 13 & 14,Bhau Tatoba Toraskar Marg, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe

Vile Parle West, Mumbai
4.1

Gazebo House, Below Country Club Fitness, Gulmohar Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4

Mamta Building, Ground Floor, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe

Thane Area, Thane
4.2

The Walk, Shop 4, Hiranandani Estate Road, Thane West, Maharashtra

image-map-default

aromas cafe

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
3.9

Central Mall, 3rd Floor, Next to Home Center, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default