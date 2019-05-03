Enjoy Sunday Brunch At Lotus Cafe And Try Out Their Desserts

I visited Lotus cafe for their extensive spread for Sunday brunch in Juhu. The cafe has a mesmerising and serene view right from the cafe. The bar was fully stacked up with domestic and imported alcohol. The brunch at Lotus cafe comprises of North Indian, Indian street food, Vietnamese, Mughlai, Asian, Goan, and much more. If you are a person who loves dessert this is the right place for you, they had more then 126+ varieties of sinful extravagant decadence which will surely take you on a guilt trip. The hospitality at Lotus Cafe was really good and damn welcoming as everyone was very helpful. In Salad and Cold cuts section they had, Sausages Clams, Oysters which does wonder when with combined with cheddar or Feta cheese The brunch consisted of the sandwich counter where you can customise your sandwich as per your preference and your taste buds, Ham sandwiches The live counter for Grilled Tiher Prawns, Lamb chops, Grilled Chicken, Salmon and much more. The Brunch also comprised of Indian chaat cart, they had variants typical traditional lip-smacking street food from Mumbai and Delhi from Kachori's to Samosa, to Dahi Bhalla, Sevpuri and Pani Puri, they also had Chakli, Chana Choor and more Namkeen to munch on. The Dessert showcased, variants of, pastries, Rum balls, Whiskey balls, dark chocolate balls, Macaroons, Chocolate Mousse, Blueberry Cheesecake, Dutch truffle and designed moulded chocolates. Different kinds of Cheesecake and Pastries. They even showcase varieties of Indian sweet dishes like Moti Chor Ka Laddo and different types of Barfi.