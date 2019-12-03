A New Beginning: Our Guide To Calendars And Planners For An Epic 2020

This one's for all animal lovers and pet parents out there. Every year, Welfare Of Stray Dogs or WSD (an NGO for stray animals) publishes an animal-themed calendar with a unique and different message for awareness and education. And this year the calendar is dedicated to wonderful hoomans who have adopted dogs and cat from WSD and made a significant difference in their lives. Amazing, isn't it?

These are available as wall and desk calendars. To buy the calendar you can drop an email at wsdindia@gmail.com or call 7208043341.

Price: INR 200

#LBBTip: The funds raised from the sale of the calendars would be utilised for sterilization, immunization and multiple health care programmes.

Living outside Mumbai? The good peeps at WSD are happy to courier to you as well.

