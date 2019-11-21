Bamboo Straws Or Plantable Pencils: This Brand Sells Amazing Eco-Friendly Stationery

Everyone loves stationery. That's a given. But, you know what's even better and awesome? Eco-friendly and upcycled stationery. Called The Sagez, this newly launched brand mainly operates via Instagram and is pretty active on the platform. Their entire product line is manufactured and curated with one simple goal in mind 'how to make best out of waste'. Thus, all their products are made only from material which are not harmful for kids. Not just that, they even try and ensure that once the products are thrown after usage, they will either decompose. So many, many brownie points for this.

Well, if you see their Instagram, you'll find lots of minimal stationery products including plantable seed pencils and pens, dairies made of seed paper and bookmarks. We are particularly in love with an array of pens and pencils. Find pencils which grow into ladyfingers, mustard, cucumber, sesame, tomatoes, carrots, coriander and lot more.

Since they've just begun operations, the products are limited, but definitely worth a purchase!