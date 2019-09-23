Pens To Books: Hit Up These Stationery Stores

Of all the fixations in the world, an unhealthy obsession with stationery can be considered to be pretty normal. If you, like us, love to hoard journals, pretty stickers, colour pens, notebooks, markers and postcards, then you are definitely a stationery fiend. And for obsessed folks like you, online shopping doesn’t really cut it as far as stationery is concerned. You gotta feel the paper, run your fingers through beautiful notebooks, try and test pens and admire colours and paints. So, without much ado, we give you a round up of stationery stores in town, we feel you must visit when you feel the need to restock your supplies. After all, there is no such thing as too much stationery.