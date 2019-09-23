Pens To Books: Hit Up These Stationery Stores

Of all the fixations in the world, an unhealthy obsession with stationery can be considered to be pretty normal. If you, like us, love to hoard journals, pretty stickers, colour pens, notebooks, markers and postcards, then you are definitely a stationery fiend. And for obsessed folks like you, online shopping doesn’t really cut it as far as stationery is concerned. You gotta feel the paper, run your fingers through beautiful notebooks, try and test pens and admire colours and paints. So, without much ado, we give you a round up of stationery stores in town, we feel you must visit when you feel the need to restock your supplies. After all, there is no such thing as too much stationery.
Crossword
Take a break from clicking on those keyboards, and go ahead and pen your thoughts! And, Crossword’s notebooks and diaries with funky covers (featuring everything from bright colours to smiley faces and quotes) are bound to inspire you. Taking notes at work? Their quirky memo pads in the shape of nachos and playing cards are what you should stock up on. We love that they also have products from the peppy Indian brand Mufubu. Known for their clever products, the must-buys from their collection include the Block Book Lights, the cutesy notepads, and the journals (they even have one for when you can’t sleep).
Reliance Stationery Mart
While Reliance Stationery Mart is a haven for artists, they also have quite an array of stationery. Look beyond the water paints, brushes and easels and you’ll see rows of pens (good old fountain pens to sleek gel pens) and markers (look out for ones from Staedtler). Highlighters in neon shades (colour up those boring textbooks, perhaps?) and plenty of folders and files are on offer, too. Even if you aren’t much into art, we suggest you take a look at their range of charcoal pencils, watercolour pencils and shading pencils. You might just be tempted to try your hand at a spot of sketching!
Sapna Book House
At Sapna Book House, you have an entire section dedicated to stationery. Apart from the basic supplies like pencils, pens and cute erasers, they have a selection of notebooks (we love the spiral-bound ones and the Paper Fibre series) which might make you linger for longer than you were planning to. They have a wide range of art supplies as well, including painting materials, sketch pens, colour pencils, canvas boards and many more. All of them at affordable rates, too!
Itsy Bitsy
From beads and feathers of vivid shades to glitter and clay, Itsy Bitsy has all sorts of craft goods that will probably bring out the child in you. If you, like us, find beauty in letter writing and notes, they have the prettiest papers, envelopes and postcards. This is also a sanctum for artists who have been looking for professional art supplies like Black Gesso Primer, Mont Marte Charcoal Pencils, and Mont Marte Soft Pastels. Basics like clippers, folders, markers, colour pens, pencils and tape dispensers find a place on their shelves too.
William Penn
Not a fan of the quirky stuff? Look no further than William Penn, a sophisticated yet popular brand that offers fine writing instruments and premium products (you’ll have to dish out some extra cash, of course). With stationery from international brands like Montblanc, Caran d’Ache, Sailor and Sheaffer, their collection includes calligraphy and fountain pens, moleskin notebooks and cardholders, among others. We love this Lustrous Chrome Multi-Function Pen which lets you switch between four inks and a pencil (with an embedded eraser), and is ideal for engraving. Their products make for great gifts when you want to go that extra mile, especially for parents, teachers or even your boss.
Art Materials
Right outside CKP, the trusty art store that students have been flocking to for their regular creative pursuits. Being an art store, you can bet they have regular stationery, but in high quality (and variety). Sketchbooks, Washi tape, carving tools and paper perfect for watercolour paintings or charcoal sketches, or crafting even. Whether you're a noob or a professional, you won't be disappointed as they have something for every budget and skill set.
Bhaskar Arts Center
An ultimate destination for artists in the city (and outside it) and art and architecture students, the art material here might keep you browsing whole day. Their wholesale shop offers stationery, engineering drawing equipment and art tools. From numerous paper materials (pick from cartridge, handmade, Canson, gateway, coloured chart and newsprint) to different types of art supplies (paint, pastels, charcoals, crayons, easels and colour pencils), they offer products from brands like Camlin, Pebeo, and Winsor & Newton. And if you are not so keen on making the long trip to Avenue Road, head to their store inside the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.
