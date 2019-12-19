Ditch Fancy Hotels And Head To This Luxurious Villa Not Too Far From Mumbai

Planning a vacation or a quick getaway but don't want to live in a hotel? We found Casa Di Fortuna, a beautiful home perfect for your holiday, away from the chaos of the city, but not too far away from it, either. Surrounded by mountain ranges and greenery, Casa Di Fortuna is a luxurious 3BHK property that promises to let you experience luxury at its best, amidst nature.

It boasts of a fully functional kitchen, private lawn and a swimming pool, albeit a shared one. The kitchen is equipped with almost all the stuff you'll require on a daily basis - a microwave, toaster, refrigerator, utensils and more so you can cook your own meals, but if you are in no mood to hit the kitchen, don't worry. They have a chef on call. Every bedroom has a balcony that overlooks the lush green mountains and it is definitely a view we'd all want to wake up to.

The villa isn't equipped with Wi-Fi, so use this time for a #digitaldetox. Who needs Wi-Fi when there are so many other things to enjoy? Take a dip, chill under the covers, or sit out and enjoy your coffee in the lawn.