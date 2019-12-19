Morning Chai At This Super Cool 33 Year Old Hidden Gem Near CST

Located in the bylanes of ever so busy Bora bazar near CST, this little tea house, Shetty Brothers is a hidden gem that will be hard to miss for all the passer by's of bora bazar. It is a newly opened outlet but the owners Shetty brothers are into this business for the last 34 years. The best part is that the only thing they have on their menu is chai and that too at a nominal rate of ₹10. Only 10 bucks for this super refreshing tea. What I loved the most is their style of serving tea in a beautiful little cup and also the way they have maintained hygiene level. So if you are anywhere near CST go grab this refreshing tea and have some gupshup with your friends.