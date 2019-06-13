Check This Place Out For Scrumptious Authentic South Indian Food

Banana Leaf is an authentic South Indian restaurant at Korum Mall in Thane. It serves delicious delicacies. The Ambiance is cool, gives you good vibes. It is a complete family restaurant. Coming to Food and drinks - Soup: -Jeera Milagu Rasam- It was good. Must have. Appetizers: -Palak Medu Vada -Hyderabadi Tomato Korma Idli -Rajni Dosa -Kara Masala Dosa All the starters were delicious. Loved the taste. Must have all. Highly recommended. Mains: -Kai Curry Korma -Mushroom Sukka -Veg Chettinad -Neer Dosa -Appam Neer Dosa is my favourite. Must have Neer dosa with all the above gravy. Desserts: -Pineapple Sheera -Akhrod Halwa Drinks: -Coconut Punch -Avocado Smoothie Must have the Avocado Smoothie. Highly recommended. Overall a great place to visit and have comfort south Indian food. The service is great and the staff is friendly and courteous. Must visit the place.