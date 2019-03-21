There is a Pure Gold Cheese factory open to the public in Panchgani. Here, cheese is manufactured and sold fresh to you, from the middle of Paradise, The Heritage Village. They sell a variety of cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar, and different types of cheese spreads including cream cheese, smoked cheddar, pepper jack and more.

The best bit about this place is not just that you can buy cheese but watch it being made as well. You can watch the making of cheese from milk, its maturation in the ripening room, and finally the making of the slices. Within the cafe at Paradise-The Heritage Village, there is a lot that you can devour, including jam, cakes, honey, pizza and of course, cheese. It is located on the Mahabaleshwar-Panchgani road.