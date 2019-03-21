Lovers of Cheese, Visit This Cheese Factory Only Four Hours Away From Mumbai

Bhose, Maharashtra
Paradise - The Heritage, 36/8/9, Panchgani-Mahabaleswar Road, Bhose, Maharashtra

There’s more to Mahabaleshwar than the hills and strawberries. You must check out the cheese factory that is located right in the middle of it all, in Panchgani.

What Makes It Awesome

There is a Pure Gold Cheese factory open to the public in Panchgani. Here, cheese is manufactured and sold fresh to you, from the middle of Paradise, The Heritage Village. They sell a variety of cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar, and different types of cheese spreads including cream cheese, smoked cheddar, pepper jack and more.

The best bit about this place is not just that you can buy cheese but watch it being made as well. You can watch the making of cheese from milk, its maturation in the ripening room, and finally the making of the slices. Within the cafe at Paradise-The Heritage Village, there is a lot that you can devour, including jam, cakes, honey, pizza and of course, cheese. It is located on the Mahabaleshwar-Panchgani road. 

Pro-Tip

Don’t limit your trip to the strawberry Mapro farms; you’ve got to check this place out so that you can pair some cheese with strawberries and wine. Call up the factory on 7066202534, before planning a visit. 
