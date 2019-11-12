Yelagiri, Kotagiri, Kemmanagundi: Head Off To These Lesser Known Hill Stations In South India

Love escaping to the hills from time to time? Then, there’s a good chance that you’ve covered popular destinations like Ooty, Kodaikanal, and Munnar. But, we have good news, these are just the tip of the iceberg. South India has plenty of hill stations that are yet to be discovered. In all the four states, you can explore untouched landscapes that are made up of open meadows, forests, estates, and wildlife. Here are South India’s lesser known hill stations. Of course, if you want to stick to the more famous ones like Ooty, Coorg and Kodai Kanal, check out these other hill stations under 10 hours from Bangalore.