Devour The Best Chhole Bhature In The City At These Eateries

This eatery is more than 40 years old, and holds a special place in every Mumbaikar’s heart. What started off as a handcart slowly grew into this restaurant that sees hordes of customers daily. Famous for their samosas and chhole bhature, this place comes highly recommended for all those who’re missing the love and comfort of a simple, home-cooked meal.



#LBBTip: Since the place is perpetually crowded, go prepared to stand in line to get seated. If you’re okay with standing while eating, you do have the option to do that as well.