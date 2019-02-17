Devour The Best Chhole Bhature In The City At These Eateries

Love Punjabi food? Or are you just a homesick Punjabi? Or do you simply want a comfort Indian meal? Check out these eateries that serve you the most delicious chhole bhature in town.

Guru Kripa

This eatery is more than 40 years old, and holds a special place in every Mumbaikar’s heart. What started off as a handcart slowly grew into this restaurant that sees hordes of customers daily. Famous for their samosas and chhole bhature, this place comes highly recommended for all those who’re missing the love and comfort of a simple, home-cooked meal.

#LBBTip: Since the place is perpetually crowded, go prepared to stand in line to get seated. If you’re okay with standing while eating, you do have the option to do that as well.

40, Near SIES College, Road 24, Sion, Mumbai

VIG Refreshment

If you’ve been to Chembur, you know all about the samosas, biryani, dal pakwan and chhole bhature from this tiny but super famous eatery. Best part? A meal here is super duper affordable.

CG Road, Chembur Camp, Chembur East, Mumbai

Chawla Fast Food

Head over to enjoy some of the best chhole kulche in the city. Team this up with a glass of lassi and you’re good to go. The crowd is local, so don’t come with too many expectations in terms of ambiance and seating. As far as the food is concerned, you’ll definitely be going back for more.

UAC-421, Building 20, Near Hari Mandir, G.T.B.Nagar, Sion, Mumbai

Cream Center

This iconic eatery is more than 60 years old and boasts of a large following of loyalists. With a beachside property in Chowpatty, this eatery took dining to the next level when it came back revamped after a short break. If you’re in the mood for authentic chole bhature (or any other authentic Indian food) please pay this legendary restaurant a visit. 

Fulchand Niwas, 25-B, Chowpatty Sea Face, Girgaon, Mumbai

Oye Kake

The name is enough to justify what we’re about to say- that chole bhature is goddamn delicious. With a drool-worthy name, excellent service and even better food, this restaurant in Lower Parel is a fabulous idea for anyone who wishes to enjoy great, mouth-watering Punjabi preparations.  

Trade View Building, Ground Floor, Pandurand Budhkar Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Shree Chole Bhature

If you stay near Mira Road, this restaurant comes highly recommended for those times your soul is craving for a Punjabi meal. The desi ghee goodness spruces up the simple meal, and ensure your experience is a finger licking one! 

Iraisa Building,12, Beverly Park, Mira Road East, Mumbai

Oye Kiddan

This one’s all about taking authentic Punjabi meals to the next level. With butter chicken paranthas and dal-makhni lacha paranthas on the menu, you can only imagine how heavenly a simple meal like chhlole bhature will be *drool* 

Manjeet Chole Puri Wala

As the name suggests, this place is all about devouring plates of chhole bhature and kulchas. Small and unassuming, this dhaba-like eatery is pocket-friendly, and a great option for breakfast or lunch if you’re around Sion. 

J. K. Bhasin Marg, Sion Koliwada, Sion, Mumbai

