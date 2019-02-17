Love Punjabi food? Or are you just a homesick Punjabi? Or do you simply want a comfort Indian meal? Check out these eateries that serve you the most delicious chhole bhature in town.
Devour The Best Chhole Bhature In The City At These Eateries
Shortcut
Guru Kripa
This eatery is more than 40 years old, and holds a special place in every Mumbaikar’s heart. What started off as a handcart slowly grew into this restaurant that sees hordes of customers daily. Famous for their samosas and chhole bhature, this place comes highly recommended for all those who’re missing the love and comfort of a simple, home-cooked meal.
#LBBTip: Since the place is perpetually crowded, go prepared to stand in line to get seated. If you’re okay with standing while eating, you do have the option to do that as well.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
VIG Refreshment
If you’ve been to Chembur, you know all about the samosas, biryani, dal pakwan and chhole bhature from this tiny but super famous eatery. Best part? A meal here is super duper affordable.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Chawla Fast Food
Head over to enjoy some of the best chhole kulche in the city. Team this up with a glass of lassi and you’re good to go. The crowd is local, so don’t come with too many expectations in terms of ambiance and seating. As far as the food is concerned, you’ll definitely be going back for more.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Cream Center
This iconic eatery is more than 60 years old and boasts of a large following of loyalists. With a beachside property in Chowpatty, this eatery took dining to the next level when it came back revamped after a short break. If you’re in the mood for authentic chole bhature (or any other authentic Indian food) please pay this legendary restaurant a visit.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Oye Kake
The name is enough to justify what we’re about to say- that chole bhature is goddamn delicious. With a drool-worthy name, excellent service and even better food, this restaurant in Lower Parel is a fabulous idea for anyone who wishes to enjoy great, mouth-watering Punjabi preparations.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Shree Chole Bhature
If you stay near Mira Road, this restaurant comes highly recommended for those times your soul is craving for a Punjabi meal. The desi ghee goodness spruces up the simple meal, and ensure your experience is a finger licking one!
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Oye Kiddan
This one’s all about taking authentic Punjabi meals to the next level. With butter chicken paranthas and dal-makhni lacha paranthas on the menu, you can only imagine how heavenly a simple meal like chhlole bhature will be *drool*
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Manjeet Chole Puri Wala
As the name suggests, this place is all about devouring plates of chhole bhature and kulchas. Small and unassuming, this dhaba-like eatery is pocket-friendly, and a great option for breakfast or lunch if you’re around Sion.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Comments (0)