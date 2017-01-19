Katrina's Abs Or Alia's Bikini Bod, These Celebrity Trainers Will Make It All Happen

When it comes to looking good and feeling even better, Yasmin Karachiwala is deemed the best in the Bollywood circles. She has trained Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone in pilates, and if that is not enough of a motivation then here is some more: At the Kemps Corner branch of Body Image, you can attend classes conducted by teachers who have been personally trained by Yasmin. These classes are priced at INR 7,500 for 10 sessions. Trying to get private sessions with Yasmin at her Bandra studio is a tough {and expensive} feat, but if you really want it, they are priced at INR 2,500 plus taxes per session. Be sure to book in advance as she travels a lot, and it make take some perseverance to get her as your trainer.

