Katrina's Abs Or Alia's Bikini Bod, These Celebrity Trainers Will Make It All Happen

What’s more inspiring and/or depressing than watching flawless celebrities getting fitter and ridiculously hotter with each passing Instagram post or music video? We’ll answer that: nothing. If you’re prepared to shed a whole lot of weight {by working out} and a whole lot of cash, why not go to the very best and train under them? The following trainers either take classes by themselves, or have trained instructors who do. You can do it.
Yasmin Karachiwala
When it comes to looking good and feeling even better, Yasmin Karachiwala is deemed the best in the Bollywood circles. She has trained Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone in pilates, and if that is not enough of a motivation then here is some more: At the Kemps Corner branch of Body Image, you can attend classes conducted by teachers who have been personally trained by Yasmin. These classes are priced at INR 7,500 for 10 sessions. Trying to get private sessions with Yasmin at her Bandra studio is a tough {and expensive} feat, but if you really want it, they are priced at INR 2,500 plus taxes per session. Be sure to book in advance as she travels a lot, and it make take some perseverance to get her as your trainer.
Radhika Karle
If you’ve been meaning to try pilates, here’s your chance to learn from one of the best, Radhika Karle. Plan ahead to ensure you get a spot with the expert who has trained Sonam Kapoor. As with most celebrity trainers, personal training will be really heavy on your pocket, going as high as INR 5,000 per session, but you can save if you go for the 12 or 36 sessions combo {it goes down till INR 3,000 a session}. There is a respite here, though, if you choose to go for her workout by other trainers {who, too, have undergone her training}. These classes can cost about INR 1,800 per session. For more info, call 022 61229453.
Payal Gidwani
Celebrity yoga teacher Payal Gidwani has had Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on her to-keep-fit list, and that’s just the start of it. In fact, she has also worked with Jacqueline Fernandez, Rani Mujherji, Sridevi and even Malaika Arora Khan. Payal and her husband, Manish Tiwari started a yoga studio in Bandra, Cosmic Fusion, where you too can get fit using the same techniques used on the celebrities. The teachers guided by the two founders take multiple yoga classes, right from regular yoga to acroyoga {acrobatic yoga}. A yoga session with Manish Tiwari is for INR 800 a class and INR 5,000 a month.
Namrata Purohit
If plain old workouts in the gym are not for you, look no further. 22-year-old Namrata Purohit has a pilates and altitude studio in Santacruz. This enthusiastic and driven trainer has worked on Jacqueline Fernandes, Varun Dhawan and even Lisa Hayden. Basic batches at her studio start at INR 6,500 for eight sessions in a month, but your hard work will be rewarded with a discounted price if you sign up for 12 sessions.You can also grab a buddy and take advantage of their duet session process at INR 10,500 for eight sessions. To take private classes with Namrata herself, you need to call 98211 54492 for enquiries.
Anshuka Yoga
If zen is what you’re looking for, here’s the guru who has trained the likes of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Priced reasonably {we speak in relative terms} at INR 6,000 per month for 12 sessions, join Anshuka in her group classes to learn the art of Ashtanga Yoga. Besides being a dedicated teacher of traditional yoga, she’s more than willing to explore other forms such as aerial yoga, which involves dramatic suspension in yoga postures from the ceiling using a rope. Fun.
