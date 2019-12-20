Gorge On Classic Chicken, Chicken Kebab Pizza & Pasta At This Outlet In Malad

Sbarro, have tried the single slice pizza from here and this time ordered whole Pizzas for a friends party. The quality has improved quite a lot since my last visit and very generous in quantity too. Coming to what I had;- Chicken kabab:-This was very Delicious! Chicken kebab pieces in abundance and also soft crust and lots of cheese! Chicken pepperoni:- This was an amazing pizza with a generous amount of pepperoni and the perfect amount of cheese. Loved this pizza. Chicken supreme:- This was the best pizza of theirs in my opinion. This consisted of chicken kebabs, chicken sausages and tikka with some veggies such as onions and capsicum. Highly recommend this! Peri-peri chicken:- This consisted of a decent amount of peri-peri chicken and good crust with yummy cheese. Peri-peri is not that spicy but still delicious! Garlic bread:- Old classic garlic bread done right. Tasted amazing filling enough just a bit more butter, in my opinion, was needed nevertheless tasted great! Milano Chicken pasta:- One of the creamiest and best chicken pasta I had from a pizza outlet. The quantity was good, the chicken tasted amazing & was in great quantity. And the sauce used for the pasta was superb, tangy, flavorful! Highly recommend this!! Chocolate muffin:- This was a very filling and delicious muffin. It had chocolate chunks embedded inside the muffin which I highly appreciated and loved it! Tasted so Amazing