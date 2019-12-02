With Pretty Ambiance & Yum Delicacies, White Charcoal Will Amaze You!

White Charcoal! Minimalist but classy interiors. The staff is very courteous and helpful. On arrival, we were served 2 small pieces of oblong watermelon dressed in balsamic vinegar as palate cleansers. A refreshing start to the meals. Then came in the salad which was served in a glass with chaat masala and spice mix. The king of nothing Thandai cocktail with a base of Teachers. Potent and lip-smacking. Kathiyawadi Edamame samosa. Masterpiece: There were 4 pieces of samosas with a covering of phyllo sheets in the shape of piping bags which were baked and had a scrumptious filling of edamame in kathiyavadi style. Melt in the mouth. These were served with betroot mayo, jeera shitake and mushroom hummus. This is a must-try dish. Hats off to the chef for such a wonderful fusion dish. Ambala Shahi paneer: Small spongy soft paneer koftas were beautifully presented and the makhani gravy was served separately. The gravy was thick, rich, flavoursome. Loved this one as well. Til good surprise: Beautiful presentation. It looked like a Solar system. So many elements in a single dish. Til gud in form of chikki, mousse and sponge cake. Gorgeous dessert. A place to have a dinner date with someone special where you’ll be treated royally with good food, drinks and hospitality.