Come Say Oi Cause I Found A Perfect New Brunch Place In Khar

I clearly have a thing for pretty places that serve scrumptious brunch platters. So I'm always on a lookout for such places. Recently, I found a perfect new brunch place at Khar - 'Oi - Kitchen and Bar'. Oi serves Spanish, Mexican, and Peruvian cuisines, and is honestly one of the prettiest places in suburban Mumbai. A few absolutely must-try dishes are: 🔹Fig Mojito - one of the strongest cocktails on the table is just what you need to get drunk super early on at a brunch! 🔹Tofu tacos - Yes, I'm a vegetarian and I love my tofu and avocado. That makes these tacos straight out of heaven. 🔹Mushroom Croquettes - well-cooked buttery mushrooms in a croquette screams brunch!! 🔹Brazilian cheese bread - if I had to have just one of these dishes, it would be this one. Somewhere between bar food and a gourmet appetizer, Brazilian cheese bread (yes cheese flavoured bread) is my absolute favourite. 🔹Flourless cake with Olive Oil - What seems like super soft mini brownie pieces on chocolate mousse, this dessert is to die for. I think I'll have one whole portion by myself thank you very much. Actually, make that two! 😋 Oi is definitely worth a visit. Their service was great and the staff was very courteous as well. Did I mention the place is super pretty? :P