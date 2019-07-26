This Lovely Rusty Looking Place Serves Amazing Food & Drinks In Andheri

Toast - Bistro & Bar, located on the 8th floor at Hotel 24 Residency. Being in Mumbai was unaware of this lovely rusty looking place. Serves Continental/North Indian and other cuisines. Opted for Comfort food (Indian ) simple food. -Started with a couple of Pints of Beer along with their signature Lahori Paneer ( Tandoored ) served with Fresh Mint Chutney and Onions. the texture looked good. 5 pieces ( Big chunks ) Marinated well with Hung curd/Chili and masala gave you a bit of spice hit. Overall the balance was good. Paneer was soft. -Quinoa Stuffed Mushroom: This was an interesting choice. Again a tandoori dish. Could get the grainy quinoa with each bite. Not overdone. Nicely marinated with cream and Cheese. Do try this. -Jalapeno Cheese Poppers: Always comfort. Golden crispy from outside with a nice stuffing of cheese and diced jalapeno topped with chilli mayo on the top. The presentation was good. Taste - no complaints. -Egg Chilli: Here we experimented a bit. Instead of the usual Paneer Chilli, we requested the chef to get make an Egg Chilli with the same type of preparation. Spot on. Boiled eggs along with york. Soy / Onions / capsicum / chillies / scallions. A bit spicy but at the end did justice to the dish. One can try this if he/she is an eggetarian. Something new off the menu. Mains: Curd rice and Dal Khichdi ( Both comfort ) Curd rice a bit runny however tasted good. Dal Khichdi a tad less on salt however with the pickle and onions it balanced well. Served with Papad this is the most comfort food one can try. Dessert: Kulfi Falooda. I did not try it. My partner said it was good. Going by his word. Overall - This place is a hidden gem. There are a lot of interesting dishes on the menu. Would love to come back soon and try. This place has the vibe and ambience is cool. Do try it. Cheers.
