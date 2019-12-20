Check Out This Small Juhu Shop For Kashmiri Bags, Pashmina Scarves & More

The variety and the quality are its two speaking points. Though the products aren’t exclusive to the store, they are firstly approved by the Cottage Industries and Export department of India, and secondly, come with a notion of supporting the local makers and taking a piece of their state home.

The gorgeous hand-embroidered bags start at INR 250 upwards, with wooden-painted box for INR 600 upwards. We also checked out a few of the scarves and shawls as well including soft and ever-lasting Kashmiri Pashmina {INR 2,000 upwards}. Rest of the products included the typical Shikaras, wooden-carved home decor items, pure silver jewellery from the valleys and of course, exquisite hand-made rugs {which were the most expensive item in the shop starting at INR 12,000 upwards}.

Though the prices of most of the items are on the heavier side owing to them being handmade, it’s a small price to pay for beautiful handcrafted products by the local artisans who benefit with every single purchase we make.