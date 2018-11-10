Hidden Gem Alert: Get Customised Upholstery At This Bandra Shop

It’s hard to miss the bright colours of the shop’s cushions and curtains. The front of the shop has a man sewing away busily on his sewing machine as a permanent feature. We found this tiny shop tucked away on the same road as the famous Janta Bar, and Mad O Wat salon.

Pawar Furniture sells curtains, roman blinds and cushions {both round and square}. Though mostly taking orders on a bulk basis for shoots, designers and restaurants, the shop also had ready-made floor cushions, lampshades, bed covers and more.

Most of the prints are printed in Jaipur, and the patchwork on most of the fabrics is done mainly in cotton or if requested, in other fabrics as well, like jute or leather. The material is also easily washable, especially the covers on the cushions.

We loved the witty one-liner cushion covers {such as the one saying ‘Trust me you can dance – Vodka’} or the one with tiny elephants, and even the one with different types of telephones. Our favourite — a beautiful mirror frame, with gorgeous white floral designs hanging at the back of the shop.