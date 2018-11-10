Altaf, the owner of Pawar Furniture in Bandra sells quirky upholstery and what’s more, he’ll readily customise anything for you.
Hidden Gem Alert: Get Customised Upholstery At This Bandra Shop
What Makes it Awesome
It’s hard to miss the bright colours of the shop’s cushions and curtains. The front of the shop has a man sewing away busily on his sewing machine as a permanent feature. We found this tiny shop tucked away on the same road as the famous Janta Bar, and Mad O Wat salon.
Pawar Furniture sells curtains, roman blinds and cushions {both round and square}. Though mostly taking orders on a bulk basis for shoots, designers and restaurants, the shop also had ready-made floor cushions, lampshades, bed covers and more.
Most of the prints are printed in Jaipur, and the patchwork on most of the fabrics is done mainly in cotton or if requested, in other fabrics as well, like jute or leather. The material is also easily washable, especially the covers on the cushions.
We loved the witty one-liner cushion covers {such as the one saying ‘Trust me you can dance – Vodka’} or the one with tiny elephants, and even the one with different types of telephones. Our favourite — a beautiful mirror frame, with gorgeous white floral designs hanging at the back of the shop.
Pro-Tip
Our home needs a makeover, and we’re heading to Altaf to help us do that. If there’s a specific print you fancy and want more of them, their minimum order for printing would be for at least 50 pieces. The cushion covers are available for INR 200 upwards in the shop itself, and so are a few beautiful curtains {INR 600 upwards} in funky prints, and monochrome colours.
