Bookmark This Countryside Villa In Deolali For A Peaceful Weekend

Countryside Villa has two storeys that house three lavish bedrooms and can accomodate 9 to 10 people. It's got an earthy vibe to it and has a red-shingled roof, with a grand swing inside the house in the living space, lanterns and lamps, and a lot more colorful home decor pieces adorning the plain white walls. There's a massive garden space (you can walk barefoot on fresh grass and if you're a Mumbaikar, this one's a luxury) and an outdoor seating arrangement with bricked walls that add to the earthiness of the space.

For INR 10,000 a night, for 10 people, we think its the real steal, and if you're looking to bond with your fam or wanting to put that college reunion plan into action, this villa is apt. The bonus? Its situated beside lake Beale in Deolali.