Fast Food Fave: Cream Center In Goregaon Is Apt For Those Evening Cravings

For times when your tummy craves for some Chhole Bhature or maybe a Tex Mex, Cream Center needs to be on your radar. If you’ve lived in Mumbai long enough, there’s no way you haven’t gorged on the signature nachos. Of the many reasons we love this restaurant, the fact that they serve global cuisine with an Indian twist is our favourite. And let us clarify, they’ve been doing ‘fusion food’ even before it became a thing!

Start your meal with the Italian Herb Tomato Soup (oregano, basil-flavoured fresh tomato broth, basil oil & grissini) or Spring Vegetable Soup (classic veg soup with a Cream Centre surprise). To get a hit of their best, we’d suggest trying out their famous Nachos, which are made with their signature cheese sauce. Also order their American Corn Cheese Balls served with green Mexican sauce - both of which are Cream Centre classics and have been served for over 30 years. The menu has a lot more such as Oregano Mushroom Pizza, Smokey Tomato Penne, Seekh Kebab Bhuna Masala, The Silk Route Oriental Sizzler (to name a few). They have also added local chaat specialties from the bylanes of Delhi, Agra, Mumbai and Kolkata to give an authentic food experience from across the country. End it with their delectable spread of desserts. You'll love the Chocolate To Die For sundaes for sure!

We love the family-friendly atmosphere and we recommend heading here with the fam after a bout of serious shopping.

