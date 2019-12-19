This City Store Has Bell-Sleeved Tops, Palazzos And Dresses We Just Can't Get Enough Of

Bell-Sleeved tops in floral and plain prints. What's not to like? Decent is a store that is beyond just decent in its variety of clothing options for women. We spotted this one in Andheri's Manish Nagar and have been crushing on their collection since then. Their dresses (both in cotton and synthetic) start at INR 1,000 and are super comfy to wear either for a summer outing or a Saturday night plan. And if you're more of a top and tunic kind of a person, go for their bell-sleeved tops, that come with a pair of palazzos. They're known for their chic collection of tops and palazzos and they won't disappoint you with the variety they have to offer. Check out their latest stock that's in!