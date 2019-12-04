Want Something Healthy Yet Tasty? Drop By Fatoush For Fresh Fruit Juice & Quick Bites!

img-gallery-featured
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Fatoush

Kharghar, Navi Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Crystal Plaza, Shop 36, Sector 7, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Who likes their Fruit Juices in a Glass Cup and with Fresh Fruit Pulp? Fatoush Kharghar is a Shop at a 10 min walk from the Kharghar Railway Station serving some quality Juice and Quick Bites! Don’t worry it’s all very cheap and the quality is Top Notch! Surprisingly, they also have Fresh Mango in this Season! So all you Mango Lovers can head here for some Sweet Aamras. Watermelon Juice (With Pulp):-₹50

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Juice & Milkshake Shops

Fatoush

Kharghar, Navi Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Crystal Plaza, Shop 36, Sector 7, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default