Who likes their Fruit Juices in a Glass Cup and with Fresh Fruit Pulp? Fatoush Kharghar is a Shop at a 10 min walk from the Kharghar Railway Station serving some quality Juice and Quick Bites! Don’t worry it’s all very cheap and the quality is Top Notch! Surprisingly, they also have Fresh Mango in this Season! So all you Mango Lovers can head here for some Sweet Aamras. Watermelon Juice (With Pulp):-₹50
Want Something Healthy Yet Tasty? Drop By Fatoush For Fresh Fruit Juice & Quick Bites!
Juice & Milkshake Shops
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Juice & Milkshake Shops
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)