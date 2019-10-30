We Found Custom-made Formal Gowns At Bandra

Bandra's got so many cool boutiques to check out and we stumbled across one while walking around the lanes near KFC in Linking Road. It's called Meraki Couture and we were drawn in by the beautiful gowns they've got on display.

As you step into the boutique, you'll see racks and racks of gowns in a variety of styles. They have elegant floor-length gowns plus stylish cocktail dresses too. If you love a bit of bling in your wardrobe, you won't be disappointed here either - we spotted gowns with sequins galore that will get you feeling glam AF.

They also have a rack of casual wear for those of you who are looking to shop casual. This rack is discounted and limited and the stock also keeps changing. The discount rack starts at INR 500.

Their customisable ball gowns start at INR 15k if you're going all out on your look and cocktail dresses can be bought at INR 8000 upwards.