One Of Bandra's Most Unusual Buildings Houses An Amazing Art Gallery

Founded way back in 1888, Bombay Art Society is synonymous with India’s Independence movement – at least when it comes to Indian art finding its place in the public space. Colonial rule was being challenged by the Indians and art in general had been changing in the sub-continent. The society has functioned out of Jehangir since 1952 up until 1990 when this building found its home in Bandra Reclamation.

The society was created to push and provide a platform to the British artists in India, and slowly more and more Indian artists started getting involved with this society – its annual art exhibition being a significant event all year round.