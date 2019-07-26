Mumbai Has A Luxurious Insect-Themed Restaurant That You Must Visit

Enter through Dragonfly Experience’s huge doors and we promise you’ll be transformed into a magical world which strikes the perfect balance between nature and technology. Look around and you’ll see a wall full of 3D digital insects on one side and bold black wallpaper with gold butterflies on the other. Look up, and there are multiple insect-themed lights which literally look like huge fireflies. Wait for the showstealer – a circular wall-to-ceiling-island bar with a bright golden glow.

Dragonfly's cuisine offers an innovative blend of Asian and European delicacies – 80 per cent being signature exotic dishes. From signature sushi to tempura baskets and from curries and pots to dim sums – foodaholics, their wide array of dishes are here to appease your taste buds. We started off with veg chilli wonton and peanut butter vegetable puffsomes. Glance through the sushi and dim sum sections on their menu card and you’ll be spoilt for choice. We went ahead with dim sums stuffed with broccoli and water chestnut and their classic avocado and cucumber sushi. It was simply a delicious and satisfying authentic Asian meal. Vegan freaks, they have tons of vegan dishes you must try out. We tried their crispy mock meat (faux or vegan meat) which was coupled with flavourful ingredients like scallion, basil and chilli. This dish is a must-try!



While you enjoy their delicious food, sip on to their signature and Insta-worthy cocktails. To bring in a global touch, Dragonfly’s appointed a British mixologist, Richard Hargroves – who’s popularly known for his innovative concoctions and is also the founder of London School of Bartending. So, be prepped for some lip-smacking and unique cocktails. We tried their signature cocktail, Enter The Dragon, which was served in a unique dragon-shaped glass. Another one we loved was Katana, an amazing gin-based cocktail.



So, if you're looking for a new party place to try out or looking for a new classy place with great food and cocktails, we promise a night in Dragonfly will not go wrong!