Paneer-Lovers Need To Try The Delicious Biryani At Durga Restaurant And Bar

This one’s for all those looking for a hearty Indian meal that’s flavoured just right. If you’re into eating healthy, stay away. Plus, it’s a bar so it’s definitely not a family place. Though, you could always opt for takeaway. The prices may seem a little steep but the food is worth every penny.

The paneer pahadi kebab will have you licking the gravy off your fingers, guaranteed! It’s flavoured with just the right amount of spices and is spicy enough without you having to reach out for some water after every bite.

Next up, their delicious biryanis. You haven’t eaten biryani if you haven’t tried the ones at Durga! Go for their paneer biryani – soft chunks of paneer are thrown into the melee of delicious rice and even more delicious gravy. You will be wondering what their secret ingredient is, once you’ve had the paneer biryani.