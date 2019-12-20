This Homestay In Sawantwadi Has Epic Beaches, Malvani Food & A Swimming Pool

Dwarka Homestay is situated in the quaint village of Sawantwadi, which is known for some of the cleanest and purest beaches. From their food to the homestay's amenities, the resort boasts of the region's rich culture and tradition. The best part about this homestay is that the rooms are set in the midst of orchards, farms and dairy. They've got in-house farms which grow a dozen of vegetables including mango, coconut, cashew, teak and a lot more.

Dwarka Homestay is run by Dilip Aklekar, the owner and host of the homestay, and truly makes the experience beautiful for people who come from the city life looking for some quiet.

Amenities: Water activites, fishing activities, photo-walk to a local pottery industry, mat weaving, bamboo workshop and lot more.

Packages: INR 3,000 and upwards.

How To Get There: It's approximately a nine-hour drive away from Mumbai and is beyond Kolhapur. You can also take a train down to Sawantwadi, as the homestay is just 10 minutes away from the railway station.