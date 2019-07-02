Trekking Enthusiasts! Hit Up This Trek In Lonavala

Korigad Fort simple one hour climb offers mesmerizing views of Peth Shahpur Near Amby Valley. It is the easiest trek in Maharashtra. Beautiful 30 mins drive from Bhushi drive. Enjoy hot bhaji and coffee at the top of the fort with your friends. Fort offers 360 views of the entire region. Ideal for flying drones and clicking some panoramic pictures. Fort is well maintained and restoration work in going on well. You can experience all of these from Treks & Trails. Pro tip: Buy some amazing Kanda Lasoon Chutney available near the parking area goes with all snacks very nicely. Pro tip 2: There is a restaurant near parking area food is avg quality Carry packed lunch, they allow females to use washrooms after the trek. Pro tip 3: Ideal trek during monsoon and winter summer you can avoid this trek.