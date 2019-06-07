Eco Friendly Resorts Near Mumbai For The Perfect Sustainable Holiday

This resort is as unique as its name. Dongarmatha is a resort that's perched on top of the hill. Located in Ratnagiri district, this eco-resort aims to bring tourists closer to nature, and provide them with amenities that promote sustainable living. The resort has tried to conserve natural resources by adopting renewable construction materials such as bamboo. Spread across five acres of land, Dongarmatha has eco-friendly semi deluxe rooms for a capacity of three people. Each room has bamboo roofs and cow-dung flooring that inculcates naturopathy.

Ka-ching: For INR 4,500, you get all of this, plus a scrumptious local breakfast with tea or coffee, an evening snack, and a dinner that's complimentary.

The X Factor: Dongarmatha helps you learn new skills like terracotta miniature pottery and pottery painting. Apart from this, the owners love taking their guests on a nature trail that allows you to witness the deciduous forest amidst which the resort is located. There is also a crocodile and bird-watching tour that can be conducted via boats in the estuaries nearby. And in case you want to cater to the adventure junkie in you, make sure you avail the rappelling and rock-climbing activities.