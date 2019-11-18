Need A Family Getaway? Check Into These 10 Kid Friendly Resorts Near Pune

Richly equipped with all the modern and basic amenities, this resort is a perfect option if you want to take your kids out for an adventurous and a picturesque weekend outing. With scenic hotspots so close to the resort, travel hassle and time is saved. A visit to the Table Land is a must. It’s the second largest plateau in Asia, with majestic foliage of bluebonnet grass. The jaw-dropping views of deep valleys, tall mountains and skies bursting in myriad colours is a sight to behold. The Sydney Point offers a scenic view of the Krishna valley and the other surrounding waters from the hilltop. While the Parsi Point views the Dhom Dam, which has a play area and vendors selling local food.