Need A Family Getaway? Check Into These 10 Kid Friendly Resorts Near Pune

If you’re planning a family holiday where you want your tots to have something to do, then these places are ideal. We found five kid-friendly resorts near Pune, where your little ones won’t get bored.
The Upper Deck Resort
Located in the most popular getaway near Pune, The Upper Deck Resort in Lonavala is ideal for a weekend getaway. The hill station became a popular weekend spot during the British Raj and the resort has a lot of activities that you could do around. Trek to Rajmachi fort, visit Kune falls, Karla caves and more. The resort has a spa, for when you want to leave the kids in the room and relax instead. There’s also a jacuzzi and a kid’s swimming pool with picturesque views. There are other activities at the resort too, which include table tennis, carrom, a children’s park and more.
Della Adventure
The extreme adventure resort in Lonavala is ideal if you want an activity-packed weekend. There are a range of things that you and your kids could participate in. There’s artificial rock-climbing, bungee trampoline for kids, bubble zorbing, you can walk dogs, milk jersey cows, horse ride, ride ATV bikes and a lot more. There are many rooms to choose from for the night. Book a luxurious suite, check in at the resort, live in air-conditioned tents, or get a villa room if you’re a large family.
Parashar Agritourism
If you want your kids to learn about the farm life, take them to this agro farmstay. Located in Junnar district, this farmstay will take you on a farm tour, teach you a bit about organic farming and you can eat authentic Maharashtrian food. You can also explore Junnar as well. Trek to Shivneri fort, climb Malshej and Nane ghat or explore Lenyadri caves. The farm stay has typical hut-like rooms, where you can spend the night too.
Palmwoods Retreat
Book a luxury villa near Mulshi, gracing the Mutha river. You can get a one or two-bedroom villas in the resort, combined with a large private lawn, meals and several other basic amenities. The resort is surrounded by palms, scenic views of the river and it’s the ideal space to be at if you’re trying to get away from the city. You can enjoy outdoor activities like horse riding, rifle shooting, cycling, and archery. And, you can take an agro tour as well and farm a little, milk cows and grab fresh fruits and veggies.
Japalouppe Equestrian Farm
If your kids love horses, take them to this equestrian farmstay. If you’re focused on learning to ride and care for horses, then sign up for their week-long camps. Or you could head here for a picnic too. The farmstay allows you to visit the petting farm, learn a bit of horse riding, have a picnic in the farm and visit the stables to care for the horses. You can book a cottage or spend a night in the dorms, if you’re looking for a more budget stay.
Picaddle Resort by Meritas
Regenta MPG Club
Surrounded by lush tropical foliage, this resort specialising in earth tones and warm decor, the muted rooms have all the basic amenities. Relish the delicacies in their international restaurant and bar lounge while rejoicing in the outdoor pool, spa and game room. They also serve free breakfast. Go to Venna Lake, a recreation area where you can do horse riding, boating, gaming and carnival-food stall stalls. Bask in the panoramic views of the sunrise and sunset at the Wilson Point. Go hiking at the historic Pratapgadh with a scenic view.
Basilica Resort
Richly equipped with all the modern and basic amenities, this resort is a perfect option if you want to take your kids out for an adventurous and a picturesque weekend outing. With scenic hotspots so close to the resort, travel hassle and time is saved. A visit to the Table Land is a must. It’s the second largest plateau in Asia, with majestic foliage of bluebonnet grass. The jaw-dropping views of deep valleys, tall mountains and skies bursting in myriad colours is a sight to behold. The Sydney Point offers a scenic view of the Krishna valley and the other surrounding waters from the hilltop. While the Parsi Point views the Dhom Dam, which has a play area and vendors selling local food.
Rumourss Sky Villa & Resort
A complex of A-frame wooden cottages, some set on quirky iron masts above ground level, this resort is a perfect place to spend the weekend with your kids in warm cottages with simple decor and sleeping attics. Located near the Bushi village, it is surrounded by complete forest, this resort offers kids under the age of five a free stay. With a small cafe, outdoor area and complimentary breakfast, the place is also pet friendly. Trek up the Lohagad fort for a cultural and architectural hike, take a dip in the cool and pure waters of the Bushi dam and visit the Lonavala lake for experiencing a chill, lush atmosphere.
Radisson Blu Resort & Spa
Situated at the foot of the Sahyadri mountains besides the Ulhas river, this resort is a posh affair. The elegant rooms with vaulted ceilings and spacious balconies provide a view of mountains and rivers. Very well equipped with amenities, it has an international restaurant, a sports bar, a breezy pool-side bar with grill-style fare. Relax yourself at their spas offering Ayurvedic and Swedish massages. Abseiling caves of Buddhism importance and cultural significance are a must visit with the kids. Kids can also enjoy at the Imagica Theme Park. Karla Caves featuring ancient rock-carved cave temples with a monastery, statues and intricate columns is a learning but fun visit for the entire family.
