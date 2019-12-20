This Cafe In Vashi Has Over 150 Types Of Egg Dishes, Check It Out Now!

Eggs are one of the most complete sources of protein out there. There are many ways to prepare eggs but if someone told me there are 150+ dishes made from eggs that can be enjoyed under one roof, I would be sceptical. So when we were invited to the newly opened "Eggetarian Cafe" we accepted without any second thoughts. We were very warmly welcomed into the restaurant by the manager. The first thing you notice about the restaurant is the simplistic decor. We were served with "mint mojito" and "lemon ka jo bhi tha" on arrival. Later the first dish we had was "lemon pepper omelette", this omelette is served with either bread or pav and is delightfully light on the stomach. The lemon and pepper taste is nuanced. Must try. The next dish was "egg chilli": it's a similar dish like chicken chilli but with eggs. It was tasty and eggs were marinated by the sauce very nicely. Later we had Italian Omelette, which is omelette stuffed with cheese and vegetables. The omelette was soft and the stuffing took the dish to another level. Try this. As main course we were served Egg Cha Cha rice and mix and match roll: the aesthetically pleasing "Egg Cha Cha rice" had masala rice kinda taste with an Omelette in the middle and on the top. You can appreciate Indian spices in this dish. The mix and match is a dish with deviled egg in green gravy served with masala pav, a definite must-try. Eggiterain Cafe is a beautiful Cafe with a vast menu and definitely paradise for egg lovers.