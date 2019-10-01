This Restaurant In Peninsula Grand Hotel Is Definite Goals!

Opa! is situated at Saki Naka on the seventh floor of a building. It has amazing ambience which is spacious, elegant and pretty. The staff is welcoming also they guide you through the menu. The menu has a lot of variety. The food over here is tasty and the drinks are also great. I ordered the following: Food: Grilled chicken taco Chicken Pita sliders Chicken tagine with saffron Drinks: Bullfrog Long sex on the beach Desserts: Chocolate expresso fudge The overall experience was good and pleasant. It is a peacefully and romantic place.