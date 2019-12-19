A Multi Cuisine Restaurant With An Ideal Setting For Your Day Of Zen!

Recently we came across this new place - Esora. It has an exquisite taste revolving around its interiors and a grandeur sight for its clientele. Esora being a multi-cuisine restaurant has an extensive menu with Italian, Asian, Continental, and North Indian cuisines. A place to grab mouth-watering munchies and pop open some bottles with friends and family. They also have a breakfast menu with salads, classic signature cocktails and chilled crafted beer. A massive bar space available, when catching up with friends on a working day or weekend!! Some live music and live screening events, which does sound like an ideal setting for your day of zen.❤