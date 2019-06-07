Essel World Bird Park - A Must Visit

I recently visited Essel World Bird Park. I have always loved watching birds. I'm so glad I visited the Bird Park. It's not very large like the water kingdom or Essel World but it's got everything in that small space and is so well designed and done. There are more than 60 plus bird species in the Park (more than 500 birds) along with 150 plus plant species. The staff is so knowledgeable and well trained. Do not miss bird feeding and the presentation on Macaws. Most birds roam free and it's totally amazing to see them up close. You can't carry food inside. Water is available inside the park. The bird park is not only for Children but us adults too. A must visit. PS. If you are allergic to birds and feathers, Do consult with someone before visiting and do carry a mask.