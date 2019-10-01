New To The City? Here Are Some Services Worth Bookmarking To Make Life Easier

They promise to sort out all your moving woes, and after having used these services ourselves we know you can rely on them. Doesn’t matter where you’re shifting to or the amount of stuff that needs to be shifted, these guys will do a fabulous job! From packing to moving and unpacking, they do it all.

Approximate Price Range: They'll charge you approx INR 10,000 to transport stuff like fridge, sofas, beds, cabinets etc. for approximate 30 kms (say from Grant Road to Goregaon). And it includes everything from packing to loading and from transportation to unloading.

Areas Covered: All over India.

#LBBTip: There will be an additional charge for heavy furniture, and building with no lifts. Call them at least two days in advance.