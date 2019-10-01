New To The City? Here Are Some Services Worth Bookmarking To Make Life Easier

If you’ve just moved into a new home in Mumbai, and are not familiar with the neighbourhood or city, don’t fret. Bookmark this list to get your maid, plumber, AC rental store, grocers, furniture rental store and even the beautician on your speed-dial!
If You're Moving House: Ability Home Packers and Movers
They promise to sort out all your moving woes, and after having used these services ourselves we know you can rely on them. Doesn’t matter where you’re shifting to or the amount of stuff that needs to be shifted, these guys will do a fabulous job! From packing to moving and unpacking, they do it all.
Approximate Price Range: They'll charge you approx INR 10,000 to transport stuff like fridge, sofas, beds, cabinets etc. for approximate 30 kms (say from Grant Road to Goregaon). And it includes everything from packing to loading and from transportation to unloading.
Areas Covered: All over India.
#LBBTip: There will be an additional charge for heavy furniture, and building with no lifts. Call them at least two days in advance.
If You Need To Hire Help: Kamwali Bai
Well, these guys have been there for over 12 years, so trust them. From offering maids and domestic help services they offer a wide range of jobs including housemaids, cooks, caretakers, ayahs, nurses, babysitters, elderly care and much more.
Approximate Price Range: You can pick plans for eight hours, 10 hours and 24 hours that are priced accordingly. The approximate price range would be INR 10,000 per month. Make sure you call them up to discuss your package and how much it costs as per your need.
Areas Covered: They offer cleaning services in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane.
#LBBTip: You have the option to pick a specialized service or the regular home maid service, and you can pick your own timings.
If You Need To Rent An AC: Cool Point
Looking to rent an air-conditioner or a cooler? Just call them up in advance to set up the timings and day for the fittings, as they generally take at least two-three days for the set-up. Any cost related to the installation or maintenance during the renting period is completely on them. However, the transportation charges are on you.
Approximate Price Range: INR 1500 per month for six months (1 tonne); INR 2,000 per month for a year (1.5 tonne). They also take a deposit of INR 5,000 which is fully refundable post the renting period.
Areas Covered: Cool Point is in Malad, though they will offer their services across Mumbai.
#LBBTip: The minimum rental period would be six months.
If You Need Furniture On Rent: Furlenco
Want a Pinterest-worthy room but don’t have the budget for it? Furlenco has got you covered! Rent cupboards, tables, desks, rugs, cushions, lamps, and whatever it is that you need to design the space of your dreams. You can customize your experience to suit your budget, style and requirements.
Approximate Price Range: The price varies depending on the furniture you're looking to rent.
Areas Covered: Across Mumbai.
#LBBTip: They also offer packages like the full home, bedroom and living room packages at affordable rates.
If You Need A Little Pampering: Housejoy
Too lazy to get out for your monthly salon session? Or just too busy to get that haircut? Get in touch with professionals via Housejoy! These guys will come to your house with the necessary equipment and deliver your services as good as those at the salon, right in your own comfort zone! Thank to them, you can enjoy manicures, pedicures, haircuts, massages, facials and even spa therapies at home.
Approximate Price Range: INR 500 for manicure; INR 600 for blowdry; INR 1400 for haircut; INR 600 for skin cleanup; INR 900 for full body waxing.
Areas Covered: Across Mumbai.
If You Lock Yourself Out: SS Keymaker
Need a new key for your roomie? Or have you locked yourself out at 2 AM? Sheikh aka SS Keymaker has you covered with its 24x7 services.Sheikh will render his services to anyone in need- no matter what the time, he is quite the hero we need and deserve. Just give him a call, explain the situation so he comes ready with the gear and tools.
Approximate Price Range: INR 600 and upwards.
Areas Covered: The store is in Andheri East, but they provide services all across Mumbai and at any given hour of the day. In his own words “from Churchgate to Dahisar”
If You Need A Plumber, Pest Control, And Electrician: UrbanClap
Looking for someone to fix that leakage in the bathroom? Need help fixing the kitchen tap? Need to fix the switchboards in the guest rooms? Need urgent pest control? Get all the answers to your problems on an app! Urban Clap allows you to book home services at a time that’s convenient for you.
Approximate Price Range: It depends on the type of service you choose.
Areas Covered: Since it is location-based, you’ll find all the relevant services closest to you.
