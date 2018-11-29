With Caramel Popcorn, Brownie & Ice Cream, This Sundae Is Dessert Goals!

Jamjar Diner is an uber cute and quirky diner. With colourful seating, unique decor, and great use of space, this diner is a must-visit. Talking about food, they offer American, Mexican, and Italian cuisine. Plus, they serve a variety of healthy dishes too. But my favourite has got to be their Popcorn Crunch Sundae; it has caramel popcorn, chocolate brownie, and coffee ice cream. Need I say anything more? PS - It's heavy on the stomach, so make sure you have company.
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
I think everything is great.
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Bae and Big Group
