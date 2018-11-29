With Caramel Popcorn, Brownie & Ice Cream, This Sundae Is Dessert Goals!

Cafes

Jamjar Diner

Versova, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

7-A & B, Behind Washing Bay, Versova Marg, Versova, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Jamjar Diner is an uber cute and quirky diner. With colourful seating, unique decor, and great use of space, this diner is a must-visit. Talking about food, they offer American, Mexican, and Italian cuisine. Plus, they serve a variety of healthy dishes too. But my favourite has got to be their Popcorn Crunch Sundae; it has caramel popcorn, chocolate brownie, and coffee ice cream. Need I say anything more? PS - It's heavy on the stomach, so make sure you have company.

What Could Be Better?

I think everything is great.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae and Big Group

