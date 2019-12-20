Experience Spanish Comfort Food At Its Best At La Loca Maria

As soon as you enter this cosy little space in the heart of Bandra, you see painted murals of a woman (that reminds you of Frida Kahlo) in different stages of life, in beautiful pastels. Already warmed up, you go in and have a seat, where the chef, Manuel Olveira, makes a beeline towards you, enchanting you with his accent and suggesting dishes that you can try. When we ask about the murals on the wall, we're told that they represent his mother, Maria, who's been a rebel in their home town and was also the first in her town to start a restaurant. This little gem in the city is his tribute to her. So, we started our meal with the beetroot hummus and pita, that was light, fluffy and delicious. The bestseller, the popular Gambas Al Ajillo, was another dish we were curious to try, and let us tell you that the chilli oil was probably one of the best things we could have tried that day. The Sea Bass Crudo was a gorgeous dish to look at, with slivers of fish dressed up in citrus. We ended our meal with a tiramisu that was probably one of the best things we've tried in a long time. Cream, cake and meringue with dark coffee ice cream - it was the perfect ending to a grand meal and a beautiful little place we'd like to visit more often.