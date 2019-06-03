Chaayos is one ultimate cafe in Mumbai. I hardly try items with egg but "Egg Bun" was delicious. Litchi Lassi was a perfect combination of Lassi and litchi (it tastes opposite of what it sounds like). A must try. One of the other highlights was "Palak Patti Crispies". We ordered that on the recommendation of the staff and turned out to be flattering. A unique combination of spinach, jalapeño, tamarind sauce & what we popularly call "Sev". Other items that we ordered which were also amazing were Mango, Strawberry & Masala mint Lassi, Kulhad Pavbhaji, Cake Shake & Moist Chocolate Cake. For die, hard chai lovers, the concept of “Meri wali chai” works well. See the menu to understand what exactly it is.
All The Chai Lovers, Drop By This Place For Its Vast Menu & Chai
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae
Other Outlets
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)