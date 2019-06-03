All The Chai Lovers, Drop By This Place For Its Vast Menu & Chai

Cafes

Chaayos

Powai, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Citi Park Building, Ground Floor, 12, Central Avenue, Hiranandani Business Park, Powai, Mumbai

View 5 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Chaayos is one ultimate cafe in Mumbai. I hardly try items with egg but "Egg Bun" was delicious. Litchi Lassi was a perfect combination of Lassi and litchi (it tastes opposite of what it sounds like). A must try.  One of the other highlights was "Palak Patti Crispies". We ordered that on the recommendation of the staff and turned out to be flattering. A unique combination of spinach, jalapeño, tamarind sauce & what we popularly call "Sev". Other items that we ordered which were also amazing were Mango, Strawberry & Masala mint Lassi, Kulhad Pavbhaji, Cake Shake & Moist Chocolate Cake. For die, hard chai lovers, the concept of “Meri wali chai” works well. See the menu to understand what exactly it is.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

Other Outlets

Chaayos

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.0

Pearl Haven CHS, Shop 8, Ground Floor, 86 Chapel Road, Mount Mary, Bandra West, Mumbai

Chaayos

Juhu, Mumbai
4.1

5, Ratandeep, Opp. Millionaire, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai

Chaayos

Andheri West, Mumbai

Neelam CHS, Shop 3 & 4, Ground Floor, J.P. Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

Chaayos

Vile Parle East, Mumbai

Chatrapati Shivaji Domestic Terminal, Arrival Pier, Vile Parle East, Mumbai

Chaayos

Mulund West, Mumbai
3.9

Runwal Greens, Ground Floor, Shop 21, Goregaon Link Road, Mulund West, Mumbai

