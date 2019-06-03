All The Chai Lovers, Drop By This Place For Its Vast Menu & Chai

Chaayos is one ultimate cafe in Mumbai. I hardly try items with egg but "Egg Bun" was delicious. Litchi Lassi was a perfect combination of Lassi and litchi (it tastes opposite of what it sounds like). A must try. One of the other highlights was "Palak Patti Crispies". We ordered that on the recommendation of the staff and turned out to be flattering. A unique combination of spinach, jalapeño, tamarind sauce & what we popularly call "Sev". Other items that we ordered which were also amazing were Mango, Strawberry & Masala mint Lassi, Kulhad Pavbhaji, Cake Shake & Moist Chocolate Cake. For die, hard chai lovers, the concept of “Meri wali chai” works well. See the menu to understand what exactly it is.